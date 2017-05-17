Corwin (Corky) Brown Passed Away May 8 After Lengthy Illness

May 17, 2017

Corwin (Corky) Brown, age 57, of Jamestown, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017 at the Tri-Star-Centennial Medical Center in Nashville following a lengthy illness.

Corwin, a long-time staff member of the Fentress Courier and former Jamestown City Council member, was born December 8, 1959 to Robert (Bob) and Nola (Adkins) Brown.

After graduation from York Institute, he began employment with the Fentress County Leader-Times, and later with the Fentress Courier, and had a 34-year career in the newspaper business, learning the business and rising to the position of Production Supervisor before health issues forced him to take an early retirement.

He was a deacon and a dedicated member of the Crossroads Freewill Baptist Church.

He was steadfast in his love of God, and his life was a testament to that faith, and exhibited that faith with his music ministry as the lead guitarist for the Crossroads Singers for many years.

He was also a devoted husband to his wife Nadiena, father to three daughters, and grandfather of six.

As a member of the Jamestown City Council, he always supported projects and programs which were most beneficial to the people he represented.

Due to his deteriorating health, he did not seek re-election to the Council in 2016.

“Corwin was one of the most honest, caring and compassionate individuals I’ve ever known,” said Fentress Courier Publisher Bill Bowden, who served on the staff of the Courier with Brown throughout his entire career.

“He never hesistated to take hold and do whatever was necessary to get the job done, he never complained, always had a positive attitude, and whatever he did he gave it a 100% effort. His passing leaves a big void in our newspaper family, and he will be greatly missed.”

“Jamestown and Fentress County has lost a great man,” he concluded.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.