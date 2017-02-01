Cookeville Man Is Indicted, Arrested on Murder Charge

February 1, 2017

COOKEVILLE – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Cookeville Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, has resulted in the indictment of a Cookeville man on a murder charge.

At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, on December 18, 2016, TBI Special Agents began investigating the discovery of a body on a logging road off Deck Road in western Cumberland County. The victim was ultimately identified as Donna Roam (DOB 5/31/75) of Sparta.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that led them to a suspect and location in Jackson County, at which time 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson’s office also became involved. The investigation led Agents to Bobby Dale Haney of Cookeville as the individual responsible for Donna Roam’s death.

On Friday, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Haney (DOB 2/25/1959), with one count of First Degree Murder. Early Saturday morning, Haney was arrested during a traffic stop by Jackson County deputies. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail and is being held without bond.