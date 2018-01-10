Concept Plan Unveiled, Future Of Local Parks Discussed At Parks And Recreation Open House

January 10, 2018

Fentress County and the City of Jamestown held their Parks and Recreation Master Plan Public Open House last Thursday, January 4 in the small courtroom of the Fentress County Courthouse. The informal meeting was well attended by the public and several City and County officials were also in attendance. The purpose of this meeting was to discuss the current state of local parks as well as to put in place a Master Plan for future park development and improvements.

Mr. Kevin Gunther of Ragan-Smith Associates delivered a presentation in which he explained how the need for local parks had been assessed and then presented a number of proposals and a Concept Master Plan to address the recreational needs and desires of local citizens. Mr. Gunther detailed how all assessments conducted had

been done based on NRPA (National Recreation and Park Association) service levels and showed that both the City of Jamestown and Fentress County were below recommended levels of local park funding and amount of reserved park land per capita. Also noted was the fact that Fentress County does not have a current Parks and Recreation agency responsible for the management of its parks.

