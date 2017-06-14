Community Center Roof, Sidewalk Renovations, New Businesses, Gas Service Expansion Are Council Topics

June 14, 2017

The Jamestown City Council, meeting in regular monthly session on Monday, June 12, took action on a number of items in a rather routine but busy session.

With all members present, the meeting was called to order by Mayor Darlene Monday Davis, who welcomed recently-appointed Alderman Lyndon Baines to the council for his first meeting.

City Superintendent Steve McCoy was then asked by Mayor Davis to give an update on some city projects, and he said that the paving and striping project was done, and reported that the City Water Plant had recently been inspected by the state and for the first time got a perfect score of 100.

Both McCoy and Mayor Davis commended the staff of the water plant for this achievement.

McCoy also reported that they had a pre-construction conference last week on the Community Center roof project, and work should begin within the next week.

City Engineer Tom Bennett reported that there were three projects he was currently working on in regard to the Gas Line expansion on the Wilder Road – that Phase I of the project was nearing completion, and he would have some recommendations by the next meeting.

Building Inspector Bob Lane reported that work was progressing rapidly on the new Fast Pace medical clinic across the street from City Hall, that a furniture store would be opening soon in the building next to Tractor Supply on North Main Street, a new spa was coming to Jamestown, and that Manna House was getting ready to break ground for their new House of Hope for Women. He further stated that the HOME Grant project was moving along, with approximately 6 houses to be renovated through the project.

City Attorney Baley Allred said that he had been working primarily on paperwork and forms, including the Dark Skies project with Pickett State Park.

Under “Old Business,” the council approved a motion by Charles Cooper, seconded by Elizabeth Pendergrass, to approve on first reading Ordinance 1750 to amend the official zoning map to accept a parcel owned by Mark and Vaneesa Matthews as R-1 Low Density Residential.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Coureir.