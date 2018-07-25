Community Center Projects Completed, More To Come!

July 25, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

After months of construction, the renovations to the restrooms at the Jamestown Community Center have been completed and are now in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This of just one of the exciting improvements that have been taking shape at the Community Center and Jamestown Community Park. In recent months the Community Center has seen improvements to its roof, floors, security system, and now its restrooms.

As well as the now completed bathroom renovation, improvements have been discussed to the Community Center pool, as well as to the park’s basketball courts.

It is hoped that the improvements to the pool area will be paid for in large part by a TDEC (Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation) Grant that the City recently applied for, but the City intends to move forward with the improvements regardless of whether or not the grant is received. The City has made it clear that the existing pool will be redone and a new pump house will be built no matter what the outcome of the pending grant situation.

If the City is awarded the grant, the public can expect to see more extensive improvements more quickly. Renovations that have been discussed include the installation of aquatic play features such as a kiddie pool splash pads and, possibly, a lazy river.

The basketball courts are being redone through a grant from the Fentress County Health Department, and a partnership with Mr. Jim Buck. The goal is to resurface the courts and install new fencing and new goals.

The TDEC grant is in the evaluation process and will be awarded in August. More information will be forthcoming as more information becomes available.