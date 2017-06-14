Commodity Distribution June 22

June 14, 2017

The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Fentress County Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Global Force Church 507 Industrial Drive. James-town, TN.

Everyone must present a valid UCHRA commodity card in order to receive commodities. To sign up or reprint lost commodities cards contact your local UCHRA office.

The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, color, national origin, religion, or disability.