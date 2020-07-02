Commissioner Wade Matthews Passes Away

July 2, 2020

Fentress County Commissioner Wade Matthews passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Matthews had served as County Commissioner for Fentress County’s 5th District since 2014, having been recently re-elected in 2018 for an additional term.

Wade was a shining light of love and laughter to his family and all who knew him. He was a big, strong man with an even bigger heart. He loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He would take his Bible with him hunting and read and pray for his family and friends.

Wade held several state and world powerlifting records that he was very proud of. He always prayed right as he was lifting and also for his friends as they lifted, he wanted them to do well and not get hurt.

Wade loved his weightlifting family. He was always so concerned about how they were, not just at the gym, but in their lives and he prayed for them regularly.

Wade’s family was his pride and joy. He loved his mom and dad and had such great respect for them. They taught him well. Shane (his brother) was so special to him, and he was so excited when Shane moved back to Mt. Helen near him. Wade was so close to his cousins, they were like brothers.

