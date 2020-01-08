Commission to Re-evaluate Clarkrange Fire Hall Remodel

January 8, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission held a special called meeting on Monday, January 6, for the purpose of approving the proposed bids for the Clarkrange Fire Hall remodel project. Ultimately, instead of approving the bids, the Commissioners chose to reject them, and re-evaluate the bid specifications.

There were two bids for the remodel. The first was from Stubbs Construction LLC of Crossville, TN in the amount of $112,177.60, which included replacement of the building’s septic system. The second was from Quality Choice Construction, a local contractor, in the amount of $75,000, and did not include the septic repair. After some discussion, the Commission voted to reject both bids.

