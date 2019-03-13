Commission Suspends Work Sessions, Honors Eagle Scout, Proclaims New Sgt. York Center a “Worthy Endeavor”

March 13, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission met in regular session on Monday, March 11. Issues discussed included two proclamations, one honoring recently promoted Eagle Scout David Conatser, and another recognizing the developing Sgt. York Center for Peace and Valor (to be housed in the original YAI building) as a worthy cause. The Commissioners also voted to suspend its monthly work sessions, which have been held prior to each Commission meeting.

The meeting was called to order by Chairman Jimmy Johnson, at which time the colors were presented by the York Institute JROTC Color Guard. Second District Commissioner Kim Davidson led those assembled in the pledge to the flag, and the invocation was given by Second District Commissioner Rod Williams.

The roll call showed that all ten commissioners were present.

