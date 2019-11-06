Commission Supports Emergency Care Petition, Approves Surplus Property in Reconvened Session

November 6, 2019

In a brief reconvened session held on Monday, November 4, 2019, the Fentress County Commission agreed to support a resolution in favor of the petition for emergency services that is now circulating in Fentress County. Aside from this resolution, the Commission approved a great deal of surplus property from numerous county offices, including the Election Commission, the Highway Department, the Emergency Medical Service, and the Sheriff’s Department.

Once the meeting was called to order, the pledge to the American flag was led by Commissioner Robert Cooper, and the invocation was given by Commissioner Benny Hughes.

The first item of business was the matter of a resolution of support for the petition for emergency services which has been circulating in Fentress County for the last two weeks. This topic dominated the Commission’s previous session, during which they decided to table the matter and consider it further. A motion to support the petition by adopting resolution 2019-20 (a) was made by Benny Hughes, and seconded by Robert Cooper. Following some further discussion, a roll call vote took place and all ten Commissioners agreed to support the resolution.

Resolution 2019-20 (a) reads thusly:

“Be it resolved that the Fentress County Commission goes on record in support of the idea of obtaining as many signatures of the citizens as possible for the possibility of reopening an emergency facility of some type.

Be it also resolved that the Fentress County Commission also go on record that they will aggressively pursue all follow the guidelines that the State of Tennessee Department of Health has so advised them to follow.

