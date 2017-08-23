Commission Sets Property Tax Rate, Approve Budgets and Policies for 2017-18 Fiscal Year

August 23, 2017

The Fentress County Com-mission met in regular monthly session on Monday, August 21 with all members present and took action on a number of items, including passing budgets for the 2017-18 fiscal year, setting the property tax rate, and passing various policies.

Following the call to order by County Executive J. Michael Cross, the presentation of Colors by the Clarkrange JROTC Color Guard, the pledge to the Flag led by Commissioner Larry Cooper, and opening prayer by Commissioner Wade Matthews, the first item was to approve notaries and the minutes of the July 17 meeting.

Following the presentation of the quarterly report from the Fentress Co. Industrial Board by Scott Sandman, the board approved the appoint-ment of Leann Smith, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, and Edgar Parker, CEO of Parker Charcoal, to the Industrial Board.

Next, the commission reconfirmed the terms of the Fentress County Audit Committee, and appointed Sheriff Michael Reagon to the E-911 Board to fill the remaining term of the previous sheriff.

They then approved the updated Jail/Corrections Policy and Procedure manual for the deputies and Justice Center, and approved a policy to comply with the National Incident Management Systems (NIMS) for the Fentress Co. Volunteer Fire Departments, that establishes an “Incident Command System” with all due expediency at each fire, car wreck or other incidents that they may work.

