Commission Seeks Grant For New Park

March 28, 2018

Monday, March 26, the Fentress County Commission met in a reconvened session, in which they approved a short agenda of rather important items.

Following the call to order, pledge to the flag, and opening prayer the roll was called, which showed all commissioners were present except Justin Miller.

The first matter before the commission was the authorization of funding to be put towards acquiring a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant.

Amanda Mainord, the county’s grant writer, addressed the commission and explained that the county was eligible for a grant from TDEC that would match an amount appropriated by the county up to the amount of $500,000. However, Mainord stated that her recommendation was to include the market value of the land the county had purchased as part of the County’s contribution, which amounts to $183,000. Ms. Mainord’s recommendation was to add $30,000 to the value of the land in hopes of receiving $213,000 from the state in matching funds. The Commission discussed it and Commissioner Jeff Green recommended that the County contribute $42,000 over the next two fiscal years, half in the 2018-19 budget year and half in the 2019-20 budget year. Commissioner Benny Hughes made a motion to that effect, which was seconded by Larry Cooper and passed with all present voting in favor.

The Commission then moved on to consider a resolution declaring the opioid crisis a public nuisance. A motion to approve the resolution was made by Lester Gooding, seconded by Kim Davidson and was unanimously passed.

