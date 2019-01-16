Commission Passes Oil and Gas Tax Resolution

January 16, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission met on Monday, January 14th, 2019, and took action on a number of business items, the greatest of which was a resolution supporting the introduction of legislation into the State General Assembly supporting the reallocation of the oil and gas severance tax. Other items addressed were contract for the Ambulance Service billing software, the agreement with Five Points ITC Inc., appointments to the Joint Economic and Community Development Board, and a number of budget amendments including the payoff of the County’s Wal-Mart credit card balance in the amount of $13,442.96.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.