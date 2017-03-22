Commission Meets Monday In Busy But Routine Session

March 22, 2017

The Fentress County Com-mission met Monday, March 20 in regular monthly session in what was a busy but rather routine meeting.

With all members present except Jimmy Johnson, the meeting was called to order by Executive J. Michael Cross, followed by the presentation of Colors by the Clarkrange JROTC Color Guard, the Pledge to the Flag led by Commissioner Larry Cooper, and opening prayer by Commissioner Wade Matthews.

Following a song by special guest and South Fentress Elementary School student Shawnasea Horsley, and the roll call by County Clerk Marilyn Stephens, the notary list was approved and the meeting minutes of February 20 was approved.

The first order of business was recognition of the recent Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards by local recipients, adult recipient Cindy Smith and youth recipient Alexandria Branstetter.

Miss Bransteter was recognized for her community service work in 4-H, FCCLA, FBLA, Interact, BETA and T4 clubs.

Miss Smith was recognized for her volunteer service on the Fentress County Fair Board, the Board of Directors at the Children’s Center, and as one of the three founders of the Hope Foundation.

Executive Cross then announced that the Fentress County Solid Waste Department had just been recognized as the top county in Tier I (counties with populations of 25,000 or less) in recycling, and introduced Fentress Co. Solid Waste Director Jackie Selby, who gave credit to his staff and the people of Fentress County for making this possible.

