Commission Meets in Brief Session, Renews Insurance, Settles Ice Storm Debts

July 25, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission held its monthly meeting on Monday, July 23rd. The Commission took up a brief agenda which included renewal of the insurance policies for County General employees and for the Highway Department. They also agreed to pay off the debt the county incurred during the ice storm of 2015.

The meeting was called to order by County Executive J. Michael Cross. Following the presentation of the colors, pledge to the flag by 3rd District Commissioner Benny Hughes, and opening prayer by 5th District Commissioner Wade Matthews, County Clerk Marilyn Stephens called the roll which showed that all ten commissioners were present. The commission quickly approved the minutes from their June meetings, and the notary applications.

The Commission then moved to clarify a capital outlay payment that had been made in November of 2017. Although the payment had been made, it was not reflected in the minutes of the November, 2017 minutes. A motion was made by 4th District Commissioner Jeff Green to clarify that the capital outlay payment had been inadvertently omitted from the minutes and to include it therein. The motion was seconded by 5th District Commissioner Wade Matthews and was carried on a 10-0 vote.

