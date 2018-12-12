Commission Honors Clarkrange Raiders

December 12, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Commission held its final meeting of the calendar year on Monday, December 10, 2018. The high point of the meeting was the issuance of a proclamation honoring the Clarkrange High School JROTC Raider Team for winning the 2018 All Service Raider National Championship held in November. Additional matters addressed included the Commission giving its blessing for the Agriculture Extension to pursue a grant for the construction of a new agriculture pavilion, and the Commission granting authority to its appointed counsel to enter into mediation in an ongoing lawsuit.

