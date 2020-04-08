Commission Holds Special Session Via Teleconference

April 8, 2020

The County Commission met via teleconference as part of precautions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Above, in the ECD room of the courthouse, Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson (second from left) along with County Clerk Marilyn Stephens (second from right) Finance Director Tyler Arms (right) and Executive Assistant Amanda Hicks participate in the meeting using the County’s new teleconference system.

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission held a special called meeting on Monday, April 6, 2020. The meeting was conducted via teleconference technology, as in person public meetings have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Fentress County Executive, County Clerk, County Attorney, Finance Director, and Executive Assistant were present at the courthouse, while the ten county commissioners, all of whom successfully managed to participate, took part remotely. The meeting was accessible to the public via phone, and it was also broadcast live on WDEB Radio.

Given the unusual nature of the meeting, proceedings were conducted somewhat differently, with each commissioner being given a turn to speak to a specific issue instead of a general discussion taking place. As such, even though the meeting’s agenda only consisted of three items, a rather extensive discussion led to a meeting of standard length.

To start, County Executive Jimmy Johnson called the meeting to order, and a roll call took place, which was answered by all ten commissioners. Fourth District Commissioner Lester Gooding delivered an opening prayer.

Read the full Story in this weeks Fentress Courier.