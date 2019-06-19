Commission Holds Marathon Session

June 19, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission met in regular session on Monday, June 17, 2019. In what would end up being an almost two hour session, the Commissioners addressed several items, many of which dealt with cleaning up the 2018-2019 budget before the end of the fiscal year on June 30. The Commission also moved to delist a segment of Gooseneck Lane from the county road list. The Commission also accepted an offer from TDOT for the purchase of the Clarkrange Fire Department and Convenience Center, which is being moved due to the upcoming Highway 127 improvements. The Commission also moved to make part time county employees eligible for raises based on years of service.

The meeting was called to order by County Executive Jimmy Johnson. Commissioner Larry Cooper led those assembled in the pledge to the flag, and the invocation was given by Commissioner Wade Matthews. County Clerk Marilyn Stephens then called the roll, which showed that all ten Commissioners were present.

The Commissioners then approved the minutes from their May session, as well as the notary applications for June.

