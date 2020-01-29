Commission Holds Marathon Session Monday Night

January 29, 2020

The Fentress County Commission bestowed awards upon the past Chiefs and assistant chiefs of the Fentress County Volunteer Fire Department during the January 27, 2020 County Commission meeting in appreciation for their years of service to the community. Pictured from left to right are Hollis Crabtree, Frank Campbell, and the family of Arthur “Cotton” Dayhuff, Lynn, Earlene, and Betty Dayhuff, along with County Executive Jimmy Johnson. Not pictured is retired Assistant Fire Chief Scott King.

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission held its regular monthly session on Monday, January 27, 2020 and took up a lengthy agenda which included both standard and more controversial items of business. The highlights of the meeting were the appointment of a new fire chief, and the honoring of previous Chiefs of the Fentress County Fire Department. Additionally, the Commission made a decision in a dispute concerning the requested closure of a public road in Pall Mall, and discussed two national political issues (the 2nd amendment and refugee resettlement) at the request of certain community members.

The meeting was called to order by County Executive Jimmy Johnson, and the colors were presented by the York Institute JROTC Color Guard. The pledge to the flag was led by Commissioner Micki McDonald, and the invocation was given by Commissioner Justin Miller, both of the first district.

The Commission quickly approved the minutes of its two previous sessions, and the notary applications, before moving on to new business.

Topping the agenda was the presentation of awards to retired Fire Department Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs in honor of their years of service. Those honored were Hollis Crabtree, Arthur “Cotton” Dayhuff, Frank Campbell, and Scott King. each person was presented with a commemorative plaque as a token of appreciation.

The next item on the agenda was the consideration of the County Executive’s appointment of Larry Cooper to be the next Chief of the Fentress County Volunteer Fire Department. A motion to approve Mr. Cooper’s appointment was made by Lester Gooding, and seconded by Benny Hughes. Mr. Cooper’s appointment was approved by a vote of eight in favor, one opposed, and one abstention, with Micki McDonald voting against the appointment, and Cooper himself abstaining.

The next matter was the appointment of the Assistant Fire Chief. Executive Johnson reminded the Commission that he had appointed Mr. Gary Reagan to the position in September of 2019, and that this needed to be approved as well. A motion to do so came from Kim Davidson, was seconded by Lester Gooding, and passed on the same vote as the prior appointment, with McDonald voting in opposition, Larry Cooper abstaining, and the other eight Commissioners voting in favor.

