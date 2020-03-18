Commission Holds Abridged Session Monday Night

March 18, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission met in regular session to address an abridged agenda of business items on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Fentress County Courthouse. Last week, County executive Johnson announced that the meeting would be kept intentionally brief in order to limit the amount of time a large group would be assembled due to the current COVID-19 response measures.

Once called to order, the meeting began with the pledge to the flag, led by Commissioner Benny Hughes. The opening prayer was delivered by Pastor Harvey Peters.

The Commission then approved its minutes from its previous session, and the notary applications for March.

Three resolutions were the major agenda items addressed during the meeting. The first, resolution 2020-12 designated a segment of State Route 62 beginning at the boundary of Clarkrange and ending at the Putnam County Line as the Oscar Denton Little Sr. Memorial Highway. Oscar Denton Little Sr. was an educator and leader in local and state politics who was instrumental in supporting the construction of State Highway 62, which has greatly affected the economic development of Fentress County. A motion to adopt this resolution was made by Lester Gooding, and seconded by Justin Miller. The resolution was unanimously adopted.

Next was resolution 2020-10, which authorized the submission of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) grant for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. A motion to adopt came from Benny Hughes, received a second from Justin Miller, and passed without objection.

