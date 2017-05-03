Commission Establishes Required Procedures To Fill Sheriff’s Office For Remainder of Term

May 3, 2017

The Fentress County Commission met in a special called session on Monday, May 1 for the purpose of declaring the office of Fentress County Sheriff vacant, and establishing required procedures to replace the office for the duration of the unexpired term.

Former Sheriff Charles (Chucky) Cravens recently resigned following an investigation by the FBI and subsequent federal indictment on corruption and civil rights violation charges.

With all commission members present, along with County Executive J. Michael Cross opened the meeting by explaining the purpose of the called session and outlying the agenda, stating that those who wished to be considered as candidates for the position and had signed in would have an opportunity to speak, after which members of the audience who had signed in would also have an opportunity to speak.

Executive Cross stated that Friday, June 2 at 4:00 p.m. had been set as the deadline for candidates to turn in resumes and/or written public comment to the County Executive’s office for consideration by the Commission.

June 2 is also the last day to turn in the packet to POST (Peace Officers Standards & Training) Commission for determination of eligibility as a potential nominee, and that POST packets would be available beginning May 2 at the County Executive’s Office.

Executive Cross further stated that no one from Fentress County government would be allowed to answer questions regarding the POST requirements, times, dates, etc. Anyone who had questions would have to contact POST directly regarding official dates and times and requirements for the return of the packet. POST packets are to be returned to POST, not to anyone or any office of Fentress County. Those intereted may contact POST at (615) 741-4461 with any questions in regard to the POST Commission process.

The first item of business was approval of a motion by Donal Williams, seconded by Benny Hughes, to declare the office of Fentress County Sheriff vacant.

Next, on a motion by Larry Cooper, seconded by Benny Hughes, the commission voted to name Chief Deputy Gary Ledbetter as interim sheriff and receive the full salary of the position until such time as the office was filled for the remainder of the term (which expires August 31, 2018).

Executive Cross said: “We want to proceed with relative caution, but try to fill the position in a reasonable time while at the same time make sure that everything we do is legal and proper and follows the letter of the law.”

