Commission Changes Course on New Park

October 2, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Meeting in reconvened session on September 30, 2019, the Fentress County Commission addressed a brief agenda which included some big decisions about upcoming County projects. In addition to agreeing to purchase a new property for the Clarkrange Fire Hall, the Commissioners also chose to pull out of the parks and recreation grant application which was approved last year for the development of a new park just South of the Jamestown city limits on South York Highway. This action in effect means that no park will be built on the site, and that the property will be utilized for a different project in the future.

The first item of business to be addressed following the call to order, pledge of allegiance, invocation, and roll call (all Commissioners were present) was the presentation of the Comptroller’s letter approving the county’s budget for the 2020 fiscal year. Robert Cooper made a motion to accept the letter, which was seconded by Lester Gooding and unanimously agreed to.

The Commission then considered a revision to the minutes of the August 19, 2019 meeting, which stated that the Commission had approved two amendments for the Senior Center in a single vote, when in fact the commission had approved 3 amendments. A motion to correct the minutes was made by Benny Hughes, seconded by Leon Stepp, and unanimously approved.

