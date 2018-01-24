Commission Approves Ragan-Smith Master Plan, Hopes To Secure $500K TDEC Grant

January 24, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Commission opened the new year in a late session this month, having postponed the regular session due to inclement weather. The meeting took place on Monday, January 22 at 6 p.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse.

J. Michael Cross, County Executive, called the meeting to order. Following the presentation of the colors by the Clarkrange High School JROTC Color Guard, 2nd District Commissioner Kim Davidson led the Pledge to the Flag, and 4th District Commissioner Lester Gooding delivered the opening prayer. County Clerk Marilyn Stephens called the roll which showed that all ten commissioners were in attendance. The commissioners then approved the minutes of their December meeting, and the notary applications for January.

The first item of business was to approve the nominees to the Pay Scale Committee, those being: Kim Davidson, Wade Matthews, Gail Roysden, Trish Slaven, Melynda Sullivan, Tracy Todd, Candy Norman, Jimmy Markwood, Becky Crockett, Jason Gasper, Micah Dunford, and Kellye Cooper. 3rd District Commissioner Benny Hughes made a motion to approve the nominees, which was seconded by Justin Miller. Following some discussion of how long the terms of these members would be, and whether or not current county commissioners, who are facing re-election this summer, should remain on the committee in the event of their being deposed, 4th District Commissioner Jeff Green proposed an amendment to the original motion for the current nominees to serve for one year. The amendment was approved by a vote of 7 in favor, with Kim Davidson and Wade Matthews abstaining and Larry Cooper voing against. The motion as a whole was then voted on and approved by the same vote, that being 7 in favor, 2 abstentions, and 1 against.

The next item was the consideration of the Fentress County Parks and Recreation Master Plan as presented to the Commission by Ragan and Smith Engineers. County Executive Cross stated: “Just to bring everyone up to par on this, we have applied for a TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) grant to assist us in developing a future park on Old Highway 127. We have gone through this Master Plan process in order to increase our chances of receiving this grant, which can be up to $500,000. Once we approve this Master Plan our grant writer can get to work. We won’t know the outcome of this for several months to come. In the meantime our Parks and Recreation Committee will be discussing future development of this new park, and to be clear, this is the first of several steps and nothing as far as the design or layout of this park has been set in stone. We want to have as much public involvement as possible, this Master Plan is full of assessments and recommendations, but is not a final plan by any means, but it is a first step in securing grant funding.”

