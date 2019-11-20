Commission Approves Jason Gasper as Solid Waste Director

November 20, 2019

Jason Gasper, who has been serving as Interim Director of Fentress County Solid Waste for the last few months, was approved to assume the Directorship in full at Monday night’s County Commission Meeting.

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

In a brief session on Monday, November 18, 2019, the Fentress County Commission agreed to approve Jason Gasper as Solid Waste Director. Gasper has been serving as Interim Director since the departure of Jackie Selby earlier this year. The Commission also approved the Fentress County Hazard Mitigation Plan as presented by EMA Director James Bilbrey, and appropriated insurance funds to purchase a new roll off truck for the Solid Waste Department.

The meeting was called to order and the colors were presented by the York Institute JROTC Color Guard. Commissioner Lester Gooding led the pledge to the flag, and the invocation was given by Commissioner Leon Stepp. The Commission then approved the minutes from the October 21st meeting, and the notary applications. The roll call showed that 9 commissioners were present, with Micki McDonald being absent.

The first item of business was the review and consideration of the Fentress County Hazard Mitigation Plan. Emergency Management Agency Director James Bilbrey explained to the commissioners that this was the County’s five year update, and that it had already been approved by TEMA and FEMA. While different from the County’s emergency plan, having this mitigation plan in place is crucial for meeting the qualifications of various emergency service grants. A motion to approve the plan was made by Robert Cooper, seconded by Leon Stepp, and passed with all voting favorably.

The next item was consideration of approval of Jason Gasper as Solid Waste Director. Gasper has been serving in the position of Interim Director since former Director Jackie Selby retired earlier this year.

