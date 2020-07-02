Commission Approves Budget, Keeps Tax Rate at $1.91

July 2, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission met in reconvened session on Monday, June 29, 2020 for the purpose of approving the County Budget and setting the tax levy for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Commission laid the groundwork for refinancing the loan on the Jail and Justice Center, which will lead to a more favorable interest rate on the debt, and lower the annual payment, saving the county nearly $2 million over the lifespan of the loan.

The meeting was called to order by County Executive Jimmy Johnson, and 1st District Commissioner Micki McDonald led those present in the pledge to the American flag.

A special moment of silence was then held in memory of 5th District Commissioner Wade Matthews, who passed away suddenly last week. Matthews seat was left empty, adorned with a shroud, and decorated with flowers in honor of his years of service on the Commission. The moment lasted for some time, after which 1st District Commissioner Justin Miller led the group in the opening prayer.

County Clerk Marilyn Stephens then called the roll, which showed that all nine Commissioners were present.

The Commission first considered the minutes from the Budget Committee, and with no objection they were approved.

