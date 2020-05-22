Commission Approves ADA Bid Specifications

May 22, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission met in regular session on Monday, May 18, 2020, via teleconference. A healthy agenda of nearly twenty items was addressed, highlighted by the approval of bid specifications for the County’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance project, and relieving the Trustee’s office of the 2018 delinquent taxes. The Commission also accepted a bid for the Clarkrange Fire Hall project from Mountain Barn Builders.

The meeting was called to order by County Executive Jimmy Johnson, and the pledge to the American flag was led by 3rd District Commissioner Benny Hughes. Commissioner Robert Cooper then offered the opening prayer. All ten Commissioners answered the roll call, and the notary applications and previous meeting’s minutes were unanimously approved.

The first item of new business was the consideration of Resolution 2020-13, approving the submission of a grant application to the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth for fiscal year 2020-21. The grant will allow for reimbursements of certain expenses related to juvenile detention such as secure detention, attendant care, emergency foster/ shelter care, and emergency transportation. The grant reimbursement is a maximum of $5,000 and does not require a match. A motion to approve the submission was made by Benny Hughes, seconded by Larry Cooper, and unanimously supported.

The next item was the appointment of a grant committee to give guidance for projects related to Governor Lee’s local government support grant. Executive Johnson explained that he wished to appoint the entire commission to this committee, which will make decisions concerning the allocation of these grant funds. Kim Davidson made the motion to approve, which was seconded by Robert Cooper and passed unopposed.

