Commission Adopts 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Resolution, Pays Off “Million Dollar Loan”

February 26, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission met in a lengthy session on Monday, February 24, 2020, before a packed house of citizens and acted on several matters, including a number of resolutions, grant applications, and budget amendments. Chief among the evening’s issues was the matter of a resolution declaring Fentress County to be a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary County” and a decision to pay off the balance of the “million dollar loan” which the county has been paying on for several years.

Once called to order, the colors were presented by the Clarkrange JROTC Color Guard, and the pledge to the flag was led by 2nd District Commissioner Kim Davidson. Brother Joshua Grubbs of Faith Baptist Tabernacle gave the opening invocation. All ten Commissioners answered the roll call, and the Commission unanimously agreed to approve its January minutes and this month’s notary applications.

The first item of new business was the consideration of two reappointments to the Planning Commission. Both Bill Bowden and Deborah York’s terms were set to expire this month. On a motion by Rod Williams, seconded by Robert Cooper, the Commission unanimously reappointed Bill Bowden and Deborah York for a further four years.

Next was consideration of the first of several resolutions: an application for a community facility grant for the Highway Department to upgrade equipment. The total grant amount being applied for was $275,000, with 55% coming from USDA and 45% coming from the Highway Department. A motion to approve the application resolution was made by Lester Gooding, seconded by Robert Cooper, and passed without opposition.

