Commission Addresses Nuisance Issue, Narrowly Approves Signage for Clarkrange Industrial Park

July 31, 2019

y Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission met in regular session on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, and addressed a short agenda, which consisted of nominating the county’s first Poet Laureate, moving to file a nuisance suit in Chancery Court to address a water flow issue on a public road in Clarkrange, and approving funding on a close vote the new signage for the Clarkrange Industrial Park as requested by the Industrial Development Board some months ago.

The meeting was called to order by County Executive Jimmy Johnson, The Commission was then led in the pledge of allegiance by 1st District Commissioner Micki McDonald, and the opening prayer was led by 1st District Commissioner Justin Miller.

The roll was then called by Executive Assistant Amanda Hicks, who was standing in for County Clerk Marilyn Stephens. All ten Commissioners were present.

The Commission then approved the minutes from their previous two sessions, and the notary applications for July.

Local Artist Leonard Anderson then performed his new song, “How We Worked” and was conferred the honor of being appointed Poet Laureate of Fentress County, the first in history, and a well deserved accolade for someone who has contributed so much to the culture of Fentress County.

Once the honor had been bestowed, Mr. Anderson sincerely thanked the Commission, and County Executive Jimmy Johnson, for the honor.

