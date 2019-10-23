Commission Accepts Grants, Hears Citizen Concerns

October 23, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Commission met on Monday, October 21, in what would end up being an over two hour session. While much of the scheduled business was addressed with little delay, two additional “other business” items, a request for support of a public hearing regarding a new Pall Mall limestone quarry, and a request for a resolution of support for a petition demanding the restoration of emergency health services to Fentress County, dominated the latter portion of the meeting.

Following the opening formalities, the roll call showed that all commissioners were present except Kim Davidson. The Commission then approved the minutes of their September sessions and the notary applications for October.

Three resolutions authorizing grants were first to be discussed, and consisted of: (1) a USDA persistenty poverty grant of no less than $50,000 for buying a new ambulance, (2) an assistance to firefighters grant in the amount of $181,222.85 for the installation of loading systems on county ambulances, and (3) a Department of Children’s Services grant of up to $10,000 to help prevent and mitigate the impact of adverse childhood experiences in Fentress County. All of these resolutions were unanimously adopted.

The Commission then heard from Donna Barrett, owner of The Barrett Group, who specializes in revenue recovery. Mrs. Barrett explained to the Commission that she would, with their approval, evaluate their revenue streams and try to identify any monies that were being lost, overlooked, or otherwise misplaced, and ensure that these funds were restored to the County. Barrett explained that her fee consisted of 50% of whatever monies she managed to recover for the county for the first year, and that she would receive no further payment after that. She also explained that if she found no unrecovered funds that her services would be free of charge. A motion to allow The Barrett Group to begin their evaluations was made by Lester Gooding, seconded by Micki McDonald, and passed unanimously.

Support your local newspaper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.