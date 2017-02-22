Code Camp Set March 6-10 at South Fentress Elementary

February 22, 2017

Through a collaborative effort by The Fentress Co. Board of Education, The Fentress Co. Chamber of Commerce and a TNLaunch Creative Communities Grant, a Code Camp will be held for Fentress County students from the 5th through 11th grades March 6-10, 2017 at South Fentress Elementary School from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily. The cost is free and lunch will be provided. Parents will need to transport students to and from the event…no buses will run.

Students will focus on entrepreneurship, technology, and math. This week long camp is designed to build on students knowledge of Computer Science. Projects will focus on building websites, blog spaces, gaming, etc. Parents may contact Tracey Burnett at 879-7214 or email tracey.burnett@fentressboe.com for more information and to register for the workshop.

The weeklong event will engage students in activities lead by experienced knowledge based practitioners who will be conducting a fun and interactive learning experience which includes an introduction into computer programming, website construction, games and much more. By the end of the workshop, the students will have a better understanding of programming, the future of Computer Science and hopefully a desire to enter into a similar career field. On Friday, March 10th students will engage in a field trip to the BIZ foundry to see and experience Virtual Reality/Digital Maker Space. The space will introduce the student to the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, HoloLens 3D Printing, 3D Scanning, Video Creation and Editing, Photography, Podcast & Youtube Production.

