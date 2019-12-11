Coach Lamar Rogers Ties State Record of 1,217 High School Wins

December 11, 2019

Clarkrange High School Lady Buffaloes Coach Lamar Rogers tied a record that many thought would never be broken on Monday night when his Lady Buffalo team traveled to Oneida and defeated the Lady Indians by the score of 64-54, giving Coach Rogers his 1,217th career win.

This mark ties the record of the late Jim Smiddy, the legendary basketball coach who coached for forty-five years at Charleston and Bradley Central High School.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.