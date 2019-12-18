Co. Commission Met Monday In Routine but Busy Session

December 18, 2019

The Fentress County Commission met Monday, December 16 in a rather routine but busy session, taking action on some 21 items of business.

The Fentress County Commission met Monday, December 16 in a rather routine but busy session, taking action on some 21 items of business.

Following the call to order by County Executive Jimmy Johnson, and the presentation of Colors by the Clarkrange JROTC, 5th District Commissioner Larry Cooper led the Pledge to the Flag, which was followed by opening prayer by 5th District Commissioner Wade Matthews.

With the roll call by Co. Clerk Marilyn Stephens showing all members present, the first item of business was approval of the minutes of the November 4 special called meeting and the November 18 regular monthly meeting, followed by approval of the notary list.

County Executive Jimmy Johnson then read proclamations recognizing the Pee Wee and Senior Bulldog team for their 2019 Superbowl Championships (See related photo and proclamations)

Next, the Commission approved Resolution#2019-23 encouraging the support of legislation which directs TennCare to reimburse ground ambulance providers at a rate not less than the current Medicare fee schedules and adding funding to the 2020-21 state budget.

They then approved the appointment of Lester Gooding to the Fentress Co. Planning Commission to fill the vacant seat of Jeff Green, and reappointed Lee Brown to the Planning Commission, with both their terms to expire in February of 2023.

The Commission then accepted the FY ending 6-30, 2018 Audit report as presented by Fentress Co. Audit Report Committee Chairman Phillip Horst, who expressed his thanks to the commissioners and all those involved for their assistance.

Next, the commission approved the Master Inter-governmental Cooperative Purchasing Agreement with Savvik Buying Group.

They then approved a month-to-month rental agreement between Fentress County and the Tennessee Dept. of Transportation for the Clarkrange Convenience Center until a new site is available to purchase at the rate of $82.00 per month.

They also approved a second month-to-month rental agreement of $524.00 per month with TDOT for the Clarkrange Fire Hall if not vacated by January 31st, 2020.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.