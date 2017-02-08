Co., Cities Could Benefit From Fuel Tax Increase

February 8, 2017

Fentress County and the cities of Allardt and Jamestown could receive over $800,000 in additial revenue for its highway department if a proposal presented recently by Governor Bill Haslam is passed by the Tennessee General Assembly.

According to figures from the governor’s office, that new revenue includes $511,128.43 from a proposed increase in the gasoline tax and another $191,009.62 from an increase in the tax on diesel fuel for Fentress County.

In addition, the city of Allardt would receive an additional $4,997.80 in additional gasoline tax and an additional $1,879.45 in diesel fuel tax.

The city of Jamestown would received an additional $15,467.12 in gasoline tax and $5,816.51 in the increase of the tax on diesel fuel.

This additional revenue would come from increases in the road user fee by seven cents for a gallon of gas and twelve cents for a gallon of diesel fuel, along with an increase in car registration fees by $5 for the average passenger vehicle.

The new proposal, called the IMPROVE Act, also places an annual road user fee on electric vehicles and increases charges on vehicles using alternative fuels. The proposal also includes a three percent charge on rental cars and changes the state’s open container law to allow the Tennessee Department of Transportation flexibility to use $18 million in existing federal dollars on roads. Officials also say that fuel taxes would be indexed — and also be capped — to the Consumer Price Index in order to keep up with the rate of inflation.

If the proposed legislation is passed, it will provide funding to allow the Tennessee Department of Transporation to implement their NextTennesse Program, a transportation plan for the next generation of Tennessee, which would put back on schedule some 962 projects in all 95 Tennessee counties, including nine projects affecting Fentress County, most which are now backlogged.

The NextTennessee Plan includes 45 projects to improve interstates in Tennessee, 89 projects to improve access to rural communities, 51 projects geared toward creating economic opportunities, 162 bridges replaced on state highways, and 526 bridgs replaced on county roads (including four in Fentress County).

Fentress County projects include a new bridge on the Rotten Fork Road and the Wolf River Loop in the Pall Mall area; a bridge over Rock Castle Creek on the Glenobey Road, a bridge over Little Crab Creek, a bridge over Big Laurel Creek on the Vines Ridge Road, a bridge over Rock Castle Creek on the Gwinn Branch Road, a bridge over the East Fork of the Obey River on Wilder Road, improvements of 3.11 miles of South York Highway from Little Road in Clarkrange to near Kilby Road, and improvements on US-127/State Route 28 from north of Jamestown to State Route 111 in Pickett County.

In addition, cities and counties would receive 40% more funds to address local transportation issues under the plan.

