Clyde Darrow Dies In Traffic Accident

May 17, 2017

A 2-vehicle traffic accident on Highway 154 Tuesday, May 9 shortly before 10 a.m. took the life of an 84-year-old Fentress County man.

According to reports, Michael D. Hughett, 45, of Seymour, TN, driving a 2017 Freightliner truck owned by the JB Hunt Co. and traveling West on Hwy 154, told investigating officers that he observed an older model van approaching which had drifted across the center line into the westbound lane.

The 1999 Dodge van was driven by Clyde Darrow, 84, of the Leatherwood Ford Road.

Both the truck driver and a passenger in the Freightliner reported that as the van approached in their lane, they could see Mr. Darrow slumped over the steering wheel before the van collided with the front of the truck, which had stopped and was stationary at the time of the impact.

It was speculated that Mr. Darrow had apparently lost consciousness due to some type of medical condition.

The van was totaled in the accident, while the Freightliner truck sustained heavy damage in the crash.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the truck sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident was investi-gated by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jamie Stephens, assisted at the scene by officers from the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department, along with the East Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, Fentress County Rescue Squad, and Fentress County EMA.