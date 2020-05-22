Closed JRMC Gets $120K in Stimulus Funds

May 22, 2020

According to a recent report from WBIR, which has since been picked up by Newsweek and other national news outlets, Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) received over $120,000 in federal funds, despite the fact that the facility has been closed for nearly a year.

The reports say that JRMC received $121,722 from the Department of Health and Human Services as part of the recent stimulus bill.

The money reportedly came from the CARES Act’s Provider Relief Fund, which is meant to provide relief for healthcare institutions on the front line of the COVID-19 efforts.

Obviously, JRMC has played no part in the coronavirus relief efforts in Fentress County, as the facility has not seen patients since nearly a year ago.

