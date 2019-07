July 17, 2019

Clayborn & Duncan To Wed

Bobby Ray & Gwen Clayborn and

Darell & Becky Duncan

request your presence

at the wedding of their children

Courtney Clayborn

and

Colby Duncan

July 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

Canaan Independent Baptist Church

1730 Frank Campbell Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Dinner and dance to follow ceremony