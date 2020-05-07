Class of 2020 Celebration Parade to be Held May 16

May 7, 2020

A special parade will be held on May 16, 2020 to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 High School Seniors, whose final year of high school was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A student’s senior year is a definitive milestone in their life, marking the transition from childhood to adulthood. Numerous celebrations commemorating this rite of passage take place throughout the year, both to honor these young people for the hard work they have done to reach the end of their secondary school career, and to welcome them into the broader world of adulthood and citizenship.

Although it is not possible to give these students back the time they have lost during this school year, it is possible for the community to honor them with a special event, now that the COVID-19 situation is beginning to ebb.

The Class of 2020 Celebration Parade, presented by Hall Family Pharmacy, will be held on May 16, 2020, as a way for the community to express its goodwill for these graduating students from Clarkrange High School and York Institute.

The parade will take place at 1 p.m. and will run from Industrial Boulevard (beside the old Hardee’s location) and will progress southward down Main Street, turning right onto West Central Avenue and then disbursing.