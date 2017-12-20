Clarkrange Takes Two From Pickett County And Livingston; Split With Red Boiling Spgs.

December 20, 2017

The Clarkrange Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes traveled to Byrdstown last week and picked up two very big District 7-A wins over the Pickett County Bobcats and Lady Bobcats.

In what some would consider upset wins, the Lady Buffaloes, going into the season ranked second behind the Lady Bobcats, took advantage of a 23-12 second period run to post a 69-60 win over the favored Pickett Co. team.

The teams battled to a 13-13 first period tie before the Lady Buffaloes went on a second period barrage of 3-pointers, with Kaylee Monday and Reece Stover each bagging two and Hannah Garrett one to pull out to a 36-25 halftime lead.

The Lady Bobcats made a run in the third period to cut the lead to 45-39 at the end of the third period, and pulled to within 3 points on two occasions in the final frame, but as the Byrdstown ladies were forced to foul in the late stages of the contest, Clarkrange was able to put the game away and post the 9-point win as they hit 17 of 18 from the free throw line.

The Lady Buffaloes had balanced scoring with four players in double figures, led by Kaylie Monday with 18, including three 3-pointers; Hannah Garrett with 17, Kassie Monday14, and Reece Stover adding 11 with three 3-pointers. Charity Crabtree added 6 points, and Gracie Bush had a 3-point basket.

Pickett County was led by Courtney Pritchett with 21 points, Aaliyah Brown with 20, and Abbie Bilbrey with 14, followed by Gracie Martin with 4 and Savannah Hammock with 1 point.

In the boys’ game, Pickett County’s Dawson Abbot and Clarkrange’s Nick Hall put on a shooting exhibition in the first period with each connecting on three 3-point baskets in a shootout which saw the Bobcats holding a 19-17 advantage.

Pickett County continued to pull away in the second period to lead 35-30 at the half, but Clarkrange came back with a strong third period, as Austin Monday and Nick Hall scored 8 and 7 points, respectively, to put the Buffaloes ahead 49-44 going into the final frame.

The fourth period was a shootout, with the teams combining for 47 points, with Pickett County holding a 24-23 advanage, but the Buffaloes were able to keep their lead on the strength of good free throw shooting, hitting 17 of 21 from the charity stripe, to post the 4-point win, 72-68.

Austin Monday had a career night, scoring 30 points, with Nick Hall adding 24, with Sean Michalski adding 6, Briley Stephens 5, Daderick Phillips 3, and Joshua Bilbrey and Nate Hall adding 2 points each.

Dawson Abbot and Brian Gibson paced the Bobcats with 24 and 21 points, respectively, with John Parker Reagan adding 7, Bryson York 6, Trent Young 5, Clay Smith 3, and Parker Gore with 2 points.

On Thursday night, December 14, the Clarkrange teams traveled to Livingston and took two big wins over the Class AA “Hogeye” team, with the Lady Buffaloes winning 63-40, and the Buffaloes posting a 63-55 win.

In the girls’ game, Clarkrange jumped out to a 16-8 first period advantage as Gracie Bush bagged two 3-pointers, and then went on a 22-16 second period run behind 12-point performance by Kassie Monday in the second period to hold a 38-24 halftime advantage and never looked back, as they continued to pull away to a 52-33 third period lead, and cruised to the 23-point win.

Kassie Monday led the Lady Buffalo scoring with 20 points, followed by Gracie Bush with 17, Charity Crabtree 12, Hannah Garrett 9, Reece Stover with 3 points, and Kaylie Monday adding 2 points.

Livingston was led by Leah Parker with 10 points, with Carson Hammock adding 9, Suzanna Hayes 8, Callie Johnson 5, Bradie Melton 4, Maddie Shaw 3, and Leah Kate Melton 1 point.

In the boys’ game, Livingston took an early lead and held a 15-12 advantage at the end of the first period.

Clarkrange closed the gap to 30-29 at the half, as Nick Hall pumped in 8 second period points.

The Buffaloes took the lead in the third period, as Nick Hall added 6 more points and held a 3-point advantage going into the fourth period, 44-41.

Despite three 3-pointers by Carter Hayes of Livingston, who hit six 3-pointers in the game, Clarkrange was able to hold on to their lead and continue to pull away, led by 8 points by Austin Monday, which included 6 of 8 from the free throw line, to post the 8-point victory.

Nick Hall led the Buffaloes and was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, with Austin Monday adding 12, Sean Michalski with 11, Briley Stephens 10, and Joshua Bilbrey and Daderick Phillips adding 4 each.

Carter Hayes led the Wildcats with 18 points, with Cody Ray adding 10, Jakob Craig 9, Blake Qualls and Wade Neely with 6 each, Cole Smith 4, and Matthew Sells 2 points.

On Friday, December 15, the Clarkrange teams traveled to Red Boiling Springs and came away with a split, as the Lady Buffaloes posted an 84-51 win, while the Buffaloes saw the Bulldogs pull out a 74-70 win over the Buffaloes.

In the girls’ game, Gracie Bush hit two 3-pointers and Hannah Garrett hit three field goals in the first period to lead the Lady Buffaloes to a 21-10 lead and never looked back, as they increased their margin to 42-24 at the half, 67-36 at the end of the third period, and cruised to the 84-51 victory.

Clarkrange had balanced scoring with four players in double figures, led by Gracie Bush with 17, which included five 3-pointers; Kaylie Monday added 14 and Kassie Monday 10, with each adding two 3-pointers; and Reece Stover had 9 points on three 3-pointers. In addition, Hannah Garrett had 8 points, MaKenzie Pile 7, Chloe Howard 4, and Lexi Pierce 3 points.

Red Boiling was led by Kennedy Fleming with 19 points, with Hayley Davis adding 13, Liz Anderson 7, Sydney Henson 6, Briley Morgan 4, and Iesha Smith wih 2 points.

With the win, the Lady Bufflaloes remained undefeated in District 7-A play.

In the boys’ game, it was close all the way.

Red Boiling took an early lead and held a 23-14 advantage at the end of the first period.

Austin Monday led a second period charge by the Buffaloes with three 3-pointers to close the gap to 40-33 at the half, and continued to lead the scoring with 8 more third period points to help the Buffaloes pull even at 53-53 going into the final period.

Red Boiling was able to pull back out to as much as a 6-point lead in the final period, and took advantage of opportunities from the free throw line, hitting 5 of 7 from the charity stripe to hold on and take the 4-point win, 74-70.

