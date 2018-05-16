Clarkrange Shooting Ruled Murder-Suicide

May 16, 2018

The 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office has announced the results of an investigation into the death of two residents found inside a burned structure in October of 2017, ruling the incident as murder-suicide.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Fentress County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office investigated an incident occurring on Deerlodge Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee, on October 1, 2017. That investigation is now complete and the results of said investigation have been forwarded to the District Attorney General’s Office.

The District Attorney General’s Office has now reviewed this investigation and interviewed the pertinent parties. Said investigation revealed that Ronnie Babb, age 26, of Oneida, Tennessee, shot Cherry Dolinich, age 35, of Clarkrange, Tennessee to death and then shot himself.

The incident has been determined to be a murder-suicide, with Ronnie Babb being the sole criminl actor.

This press release was issued May 10, 2018 by the office of Jared Effler, District Attorney General, 8th Judicial District of Tennessee.