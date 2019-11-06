Clarkrange Raiders are Back-to-Back National Champions

November 6, 2019

On Friday November 1st the Clarkrange JROTC Raiders competed in and won the 2019 All Service Raider National Championship Coed Division for the second year in a row at the Lawhorn Scout Reservation near Molena Georgia. Clarkrange competed in 4 physical events against the twenty best teams in the nation from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Military Academies.

The first event of the day was the Gauntlet. At the command GO the 10 cadets, always in boots and uniform, (6 males and 4 females) sprinted down a trail with two 35lb packs, and two 40lb ammo crates.They jumped through a 22 inch tire suspended 5ft high with equipment, then continued down the trail to an 8ft high wall. They went over it with equipment, and continued down the trail, went through a 20ft long 30 inch wide culvert with equipment, continued running, went through another culvert with equipment, and then sprinted 500 yards through the mud to the finish line. Clarkrange won 1st Place in this event with a time of 6 minutes and 49 seconds.

