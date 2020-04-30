Clarkrange Man Loses Life in Cumberland Co. Motorcycle Crash

April 30, 2020

A two-vehicle accident which took place on Clear Creek Road in Northern Cumberland County on Monday, April 27, 2020 involving two men from Fentress County led to the death of one Steven Lloyd, 46, of Clarkrange.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Lloyd was travelling on Clear Creek Road on a 2015 Kawasaki motocycle at a high rate of speed when he struck a 2010 Honda Accord, driven by 26-year-old Caleb Harris of Jamestown. Harris was pulling out of a driveway on the 3500 block of Clear Creek Road.

According to the report, Steven Lloyd died from injuries sustained during the crash, while Harris was uninjured.