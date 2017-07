July 26, 2017

A Clarkrange man was arrested and charged last week with rape.

Sheriff Michael Reagon stated that on Wednesday, July 19, the Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant and arrested Alvin Rogers on the charge of rape.

Mr. Rogers was booked into the Fentress County Jail and bond was set at $25,000.

Sheriff Reagon said that because of the ongoing investigation, no other details were available at that time.

Rogers was scheduled to be arraigned in General Sessions Court on Wednesday, July 26.