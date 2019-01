January 23, 2019

A Clarkrange man has been charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Lake Tansi over the weekend.

Kirk Douglas Clark, age 35 of Clarkrange, was arrested early Tuesday morning in Cumberland County. Clark has been charged with first degree murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and altering, falsifying or forging a vehicle registration.

