Clarkrange Interact Raises $1,300 for Harvest Soup Kitchen at Annual Coonhunt

November 13, 2019

Twenty-five casts of hunters turned out on Saturday, November 2, 2019 for the 8th Annual Tree Dawg Night Benefit Coonhunt sponsored by the Clarkrange Interact Club. The club sponsored its annual Corn Hole Tournament, Bench Show, and Treeing Contest. During the event, the Club raised $1,300 for the Harvest Soup Kitchen in Jamestown.

The Clarkrage Interact Club would like to give a special thanks to all of the hunters who participated as well as the local sponsors.

