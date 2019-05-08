Clarkrange Couple Indicted for Murder, Burglary, and Theft

May 8, 2019

Kirk Douglas Clark, and Doneal Marie Clark, both of Clarkrange, were indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury last week for the murder of Linda Lou Damewood, also formerly of Fentress County, which occurred in the Tansi Community on January 19 of this year.

The couple faces several charges, including two counts of first degree murder, felony murder, aggravated burglary, and theft of property under $1000. Additionally, the Clarks have been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, as a sawed-off shotgun was found in their possession when they were apprehended.

