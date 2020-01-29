Clarkrange Couple Faces Charges of Murder, Agg. Assault, and Theft

January 29, 2020

Doneal Marie and Kirk Douglas Clark, of Clarkrange, were both indicted last May on first degree murder charges stemming from the shooting of Linda Damewood, formerly of Fentress County, in the Tansi Community just over a year ago in January of 2019. As the case continues to develop, it was reported late last week that the Clarks will now be facing additional charges.

On top of being charged with two counts of first degree murder, felony murder, theft of property under $1,000, and aggravated burglary, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, the couple now faces charges of aggravated assault and theft.

In addition to killing Damewood, the Clarks also stand accused of attempting to kill Andrew Schan and Ellen Cairns, both of whom lived at the Damewood residence and were shot the night that Damewood was killed. Both Cairns and Schan survived the shooting.

It is likely that the assault charges brought against the Clarkrange couple stem from these additional shootings.

