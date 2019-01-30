Clarkrange Couple Charged in Tansi Murder

January 30, 2019

New details are now available in the ongoing murder case stemming from the January 19 shooting in the Tansi Community in Cumberland County. Linda Damewood, age 74, formerly of Fentress County, was killed and two other individuals, identified as Ellen Cairns and Andrew Schan, were injured in the shooting.

Last Tuesday, January 22, charges were brought against a Clarkrange couple whom law enforcement believe are responsible for the murder. Kirk Douglas Clark, age 35, and Doneal Marie Clark, 35, of Volunteer Road in Clarkrange, were apprehended in Crossville at a traffic stop which had been initiated by State Trooper Al Seitner, who stated that the reason for the stop was that the 2004 Chevrolet pickup’s temporary license tag had been altered.

