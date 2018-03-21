Clark Family Concrete Holdings, LLC. is excited to announce their new ownership of Fentress Block Co.

March 21, 2018

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday, March 16 to officially welcome the new ownership of Fentress Block Company, which was recently acquired by Clark Family Concrete Holdings, LLC.

Tyler Clark, Chief Manager of Fentress Block Company, commented on his family’s acquisition of the company, and their plans of expansion of products and services to provide even better service to the area:

“Since 1955, Fentress Block Co. has been a staple in the construciton industry of the Upper Cumberland, supplying a quality product that stands the test of time. With our family also having deep roots in the construction business, we are proud to be a part of a company that plays such a vital role in an industry we love.

Customer service is very important to us and we understand how important time is in this business. We promise to go the extra mile to deliver a mason friendly product in a timely fashion.

In 2018 we will be increasing inventory as well as adding new products, including equipment rentals, a full line of landscape products, Rosetta Hardscape, masonry fireplaces, and much more.

Stop by and give us a call and let us help you with your next project.”

The company is located at 1252 Old Highway 127 South in Jamestown.

The telephone number is 931-879-9942.