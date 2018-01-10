City Water Lines Damaged By Extreme Cold

January 10, 2018

Freezing due to the recent cold snap has damaged a number of local water lines and caused several leaks. Employees of the City of Jamestown have been working tirelessly to repair any damages in order to ensure that local citizens are not overly inconvenienced. Pictured above from left to right are City Public Works Director Steve McCoy, Brandon Cook, Cody Campbell, Jonathan McCoy, Travis Jackson, and Christopher Tomlinson, all of whom saw to the repairs of the recently broken water main at the corner of White Oak Street and Mark Twain Avenue (pictured below).