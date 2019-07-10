City Passes Budget, Keeps Tax Rate at 72¢

July 10, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Jamestown City Council held their regular monthly session on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Jamestown City Hall. The primary matter at hand for the Council was to pass the City’s 2019-2020 budget, which had previously been approved on first reading on July 1, but had been amended to reflect a higher rate of pay for the Officers of the Jamestown Police department, whose wages had been identified as being below competitive levels with other, similarly sized Tennessee municipalities.

As Mayor Lyndon Baines was not present, the meeting was called to order by Councilwoman and Mayor pro tem Elizabeth Pendergrass. The City Recorder called the roll, which showed that all five aldermen were in attendance.

The Council then moved to approve the minutes of their two previous sessions, the regular June meeting and the special called session held last week.

The council then opened the floor for grievances from citizens, and, hearing none, moved on to reports.

City Engineer Tom Bennett said that he had nothing to report this month.

Building Inspector Gary South said that he had been working with citizens towards cleaning up several properties, had been answering their questions and clearing up any confusion they might have had, and that the process was moving along. South also said that, following discussions with the Mayor, he had decided it was best to back off of strict timeline requirements for the cleanup of a number of commercial properties in the city.

The City’s attorney, Freddy Allred, then gave his report, and stated that he had made some headway on several procedures and forms for the City, and had also been working on developing security policies, as well as working with the Election Commission.

